'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For April 3: Isha Plans To Run Away With Sahil

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte April 3 episode begins with Kanchan getting mad at Arundathi and Anirudh. She says because of their fights the kids are getting affected. Anirudh says it's not his fault. He says he would have taken better care of Isha if Arundathi let her live with him. Arundathi replies to him saying Sanjana got her back here. She also says Isha was alone there and asks him how was he planning to keep an eye on her.

Aapa loses him calm and lashes out at Anirudh and Arundathi. Aapa says this is not the correct time to blame each other. He tells them to focus on Isha's mental health. Anirudh asks Yash for Sahil's number. He also suggests Arundathi they both don't bother her for a while. Kanchan schools Anirudh and Arundathi for not focusing on the kids. She says the parents' life always affects the kids. Anirudh decides to speak with Sahil regarding Isha.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - April 3

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, meanwhile, on the other hand, Sahil calls Isha to ask her if she was fine. Isha tells Sahil that she wants to come to his house. She suggests they run away. Sahil gets scared and tells her not to come to his house. He tells her that she is underage and they cannot run away. Sahil gets scared of the police and tells Isha to stay away. He tells her that they will speak once her family calms down and hangs up on her.

Isha gets shocked as Sahil bails on her. She recalls everything Arundathi told her and sobs. On the other hand, Arundathi opens her heart out in front of Devika. She shares her concern with her. Devika calms Arundathi and explains Isha's side of the story. She says today's generation has way more exposure than they themselves had in past. Devika suggests Arundathi take Isha to a psychologist. Later on, Yash narrates the entire story to Abhi.

Yash blames Isha's immaturity but Abhi tries to think from her perspective as well. Abhi explains to Yash that they need to talk to Isha calmly. Aai and Aapa worry about Isha. Later on, Devika tries to talk to Isha but the latter avoids them.