Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For June 2: Sanjana Claims Ankita Fooled Abhi

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 2 episode begins with Kanchan getting mad at Aapa for forgetting their wedding anniversary. Arundathi consoles Kanchan and says he might be fooling around with her. Kanchan says she will punish Aapa for forgetting their wedding anniversary. Arundathi tells Kanchan to have patience. Kanchan says during these difficult times when Vishakha and Kedar are away and Sanjana and Ankita are eating up her brain, Aapa should have remembered their wedding anniversary.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, later on, Isha suggests they do something special for Kanchan and Aapa's wedding anniversary. Arundathi tells Isha to ask Kanchan what she would like to eat. Yash goes to Aapa in order to remind him of the wedding anniversary. Arundathi, Abhi and Gauri plan for a celebration. Yash asks Aapa if he remembers anything important. Aapa tells Yash an old story, where he had mistaken Kanchan's sister for Kanchan.

Yash asks Aapa to think deeper. Before Yash can help Aapa, Kanchan and Isha come there. Yash runs away and Isha chases him. Kanchan asks Aapa if he remembers anything seeing her hairstyle. Aapa thinks Kanchan is talking about the time when he had mistaken Kanchan's sister for Kanchan. Aapa fails to remember and Kanchan decides not to tell him. Aapa asks Kanchan why is she dressed up in such a manner and the latter responds that it is their neighbour's birthday.

Aapa tells Kanchan that she is looking very beautiful and takes her out for a walk. Kanchan gets upset and goes with him. Later on, Gauri sees Sanjana ironing her clothes and asks her where did she get the iron. The latter says she got the iron from their neighbour. Gauri schools Sanjana for talking to the neighbours. Gauri tells Sanjana that Arundathi is under stress and the latter needs to leave. Sanjana agrees to stay quiet.

However, she says she won't stay quiet with Ankita. Sanjana tells Gauri that Ankita has lied to Abhi and got married to him. Gauri tells Sanjana to stay out of it. Later on, Sanjana and Ankita get into a huge fight in front of Arundathi. Sanjana claims that Ankita fooled Abhi and got married to him. Anirudh tells Sanjana to leave the room. Arundathi starts doubting Ankita.

