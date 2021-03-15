Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Mar 13: Will Abhi Be Able To Reject Ankita?

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 13 episode begins with Kanchan waiting for Arundathi to return. When the latter returns home, Kanchan starts yelling for leaving her alone in the house. Kanchan says no one is at home and that Yash is working, Abhi is at the hospital and Isha just came back from her college and seems tired. Arundathi remembers seeing her at the cafe with Sahil.

Arundathi tells Kanchan that she went to meet Anirudh. Arundathi says she clearly told Anirudh that he can take the job but should never force Abhi to get married to Ankita. Kanchan senses the tension between Anirudh and Arundathi. Kanchan says Abhi needs to take a stand for himself. Arundathi says she still needs to take care of her kids.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, when Arundathi and Kanchan are busy talking about the former's meeting with Anirudh, Isha enters the room. Seeing Isha, Arundathi gets furious but the former ignores her. Seeing Arundathi, Kanchan asks her what happened. Isha tries to change the topic.

Isha asks Arundathi for food and the latter taunts her. The latter asks Isha why she was late. Isha lies to her but Arundathi lashes out at the former. She starts interrogating Isha in front of Kanchan. She gives her a last chance to tell the truth. Arundathi asks Isha where she was. Kanchan gets shocked and Yash also returns home.

Isha confesses that she was out with a friend. When Arundathi asks her reason for hiding the truth, Isha says Arundathi is traditional and doesn't understand all this. Arundathi lashes out at Isha and schools her for telling lies. Yash further reveals that Isha was with him since morning.

Isha tries to distract everyone by arguing with Yash. Arundathi gets mad at Isha and asks her to tell the entire truth. Yash tells everyone that Sahil is not a good guy. Arundathi starts schooling Isha. The latter gets mad at everyone and storms out. Later on, Yash and Arundathi talk about Isha. Arundathi tells Abhi to express his real feelings about Ankita's situation to his father.