Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Mar 15: Anirudh Brainwashes Abhishek

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 15 episode begins with Arundathi advising Abhishek to take a clear decision about his future. She tells Abhi to tell his father what he feels. Arundathi tells him that she clearly told Anirudh that Abhi doesn't want to get married to Ankita and is in love with Anagha.

Abhishek gets surprised and says he doesn't want to get married to anyone right now. Arundathi advises Abhishek to clear his mind and take this decision and if he has doubts about anything, he shouldn't get into it. The former asks him if he will be joining her and Anagha at the free checkup.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 15 written update

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 15 latest episode, Arundathi goes on to say that if Abhi comes to the check-up, she will understand that he wants to get married to Anagha. Later on, she also tells him that whatever his decision will be, she will always support him. Anirudh loses his calm and says Arundathi is forcing her decision on Abhi.

Sanjana supports Arundathi and suggests Anirudh to support Abhi's decision. She says it's clear that Abhi is not interested in Ankita and they should not force him. Sanjana also says that maybe Abhi told Arundathi that he likes Anagha. Anirudh expresses that he is against Abhi and Anagha's marriage.

Anirudh says he will now force Abhi to get married to Ankita. He says Abhi's mind needs to be brainwashed. Anirudh tells Sanjana that he will take Abhi to Ankita's hospital and get things sorted between them. Sanjana asks Anirudh to calm down and think wisely. She asks him to stay away from this.

Anirudh lashes out at Sanjana and tells her not to give her opinion on Abhi's marriage. The next day, Arundathi gets ready to go to the NGO with Anagha. She wakes Isha up and tells her the same. Arundathi schools Isha for her betterment and they make up. Vishakha visits the Deshmukhs.

Anirudh comes to meet Abhi and takes him along. Arundathi gets shocked. Anirudh tries to brainwash Abhi. He tells him that he needs to earn well for the betterment of their family. Arundathi and Anagha visit the NGO.