Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Mar 16: Yash Locks Isha In Her Room

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 16 episode begins with Vishakha and Kanchan talking about the former's work life. While they sit at the dining table chatting, Isha comes there and says she is going out. Kanchan starts questioning Isha. The latter lies to her and says she is going to meet Gauri. Vishakha suggests Isha to invite Gauri home so that even she can meet her.

Isha denies and says Gauri has lots of work so she is going to her place. Kanchan gets suspicious and starts counter questioning her. Vishakha lets Isha go and schools Kanchan for interfering. Kanchan starts blaming Arundathi for Isha's behaviour. Vishakha takes Arundathi's side and this upsets Kanchan. The latter storms out.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 16 written update

In the latest Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, at the NGO, Anagha gives a small tour of the NGO to Arundathi. Arundathi gets surprised seeing those women. She learns more about the NGO and Anagha's work. Yash and Gauri hangout on the latter's balcony, drinking coffee. Gauri asks Yash about his work and music.

While Gauri and Yash enjoy their romantic chat, he sees Isha with Sahil on his bike. Yash and Gauri get shocked seeing Isha's confidence in getting Sahil close to Samruddhi Mansion. The NGO's owner tells Arundathi about the women staying there. She says their NGO runs small businesses to fulfill the basic needs of these women. She also shares emotional stories of some of these women.

Isha worries about anyone seeing Sahil around. She asks Sahil to leave before Yash or anyone comes there. Sahil gifts earpods to Isha. Yash loses his calm seeing Sahil with Isha and runs down towards them. Gauri follows to stop him. Yash pushes Isha away and pulls Sahil's collar. Isha and Gauri try to stop him.

Isha and Gauri hold Yash and Isha asks Sahil to leave. Later on, Yash drags Isha to her room and they get into a huge fight. Seeing Yash's anger, Gauri gets upset. Isha starts comparing Yash and Gauri's relationship with her and Sahil. Yash warns Isha to stay away from Sahil as he is not a good person.

Isha continues to poke Yash and the latter ends up locking her in the room. At the NGO, Arundathi gets handmade gifts from the ladies living there. Arundathi goes to express her heart out in front of these women.