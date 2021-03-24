Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For Mar 23: Abhi & Anagha Have A Romantic Moment

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 23 episode begins with Yash telling Abhi that he is happy for him. Yash says Abhi did a great job, taking a stand for himself in front of his father. Yash says he was scared that Abhi might change his decision by coming under pressure. However, Abhi says he had to take a firm decision. He says he felt bad when Anirudh and Kanchan insulted Anagha.

Abhi says he got clarity on what he needs in his life. Abhi tells Yash that Anagha has taught him to be calm. He says he needs someone like Anagha who is patient and understanding. He says he doesn't need anyone who will make his life restless. When Abhi opens his heart out to Yash, Arundathi arrives. She suggests Abhi to talk to Anagha.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Arundathi says she will soon talk to Kanchan and Anirudh about Anagha and Abhi's wedding. Abhi promises Arundathi that he will make things right with Anagha. Seeing Arundathi worried, Yash asks her if she was still worrying about Sahil. Abhi learns about Sahil & Isha and decides to talk to the latter.

At Sanjana's house, Anirudh gears up for his new job at Ankita's hospital. Sanjana suggests Anirudh to go shopping for his new job. Further, Anirudh recalls old memories of Abhi, Yash and Isha's school days. He remembers his fond memories with Isha. Sanjana asks Anirudh if he loves Isha the most. Anirudh says she was born after two boys and is his fav.

Anirudh tells Sanjana that he misses Isha. He says Isha needs to study hard and go overseas. Anirudh also says that he will get Isha married to an NRI and send her outside India. He says if Isha stayed back here, she might turn into Arundathi. Later on, he tells Sanjana that he won't let Abhi get married to Anagha. Sanjana worries about Abhi.

Yash and Aapa force Abhi to surprise Anagha. Kanchan interrupts but Abhi manages to get out of the house. Abhi finds Anagha sitting alone in a garden. Abhi expresses his feelings to Anagha. The latter also gets emotional and opens her heart out to Abhi. Abhi and Anagha spend some quality time together.

Promo image credit - Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte