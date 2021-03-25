'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For March 24: Kanchan Threatens To Kill Herself

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 24 episode begins with Anagha and Abhi talking about their past. Abhi says they both had faced issues in their past relationship but he still wants to have a future with her. Abhi expresses to Anagha that he wants to marry her and spend the rest of his life with her. Anagha tells Abhi that her past will affect their future and he agrees to handle it with care.

Abhi tells Anagha that his decision about getting married to her is final. The former goes down on his knees and offers Anagha flowers. The latter gets surprised. Abhi says this was Aapa and Yash's plan and Anagha accepts the flowers. She tells him to thank Aapa and Yash, to which he says she can do it herself once she comes home to stay with him forever.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Abhi expresses to Anagha that he never knew love could be so soothing before he met her. Anagha blushes as she accepts Abhi's proposal. Later that night, Arundathi decides to talk to Isha about Sahil. Isha ignores her and so Arundathi completes her bedtime prayer and gets ready to sleep.

Isha wakes up and says she thought Arundathi will school her as always. Arundathi expresses her concern about Sahil to Isha. She says Sahil doesn't seem like a nice guy. Isha tells Arundathi that Sahil is a great guy and treats her like an adult. Arundathi tells Isha that she needs to follow certain rules. She tells Isha to focus on her studies as it's Anirudh's dream to see her educated.

Further, Isha tells Arundathi that she fails to understand people. She asks Arundathi why did Anirudh leave her for Sanjana and this hurts Arundathi. The next day, Arundathi prays for the entire Deshmukh family, Sanjana, Shekhar and Nikhil. She gets emotional thinking about Isha's actions.

Later on, Abhi goes to Isha's room to talk to her about Sahil. He expresses his concern for Isha. However, the latter lashes out at Abhi and Yash. Abhi makes her understand but Isha behaves like a brat. Later on, Isha and Yash tease Abhi as he proposes Anagha. Anirudh starts his new job. Sanjana suggests Anirudh shift to Canada but the latter ignores the topic.

Sanjana also tells Anirudh to file a case to get his property. Anirudh ignores everything and leaves for the work. Later on, Kanchan tells everyone that if Abhi gets married to Anagha she will kill herself. Abhi and Arundathi worry about the entire situation.

