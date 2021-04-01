'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For March 31: Anirudh Sends Court Notice To Aapa

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 31 episode begins with Kanchan asking Arundathi about Abhi's whereabouts and worrying that he might be meeting Anagha. Vinayak Rao aka Aapa receives a legal notice from Anirudh regarding the house. The former loses his calm and gets furious about the latter's intentions.

Arundathi tries to calm him and makes him sit. Kanchan starts questioning Aapa about the notice. Before Arundathi could read the legal notice, Aapa reveals that Anirudh has sent a legal notice to him regarding his share in the house. Arundathi and Kanchan get shocked. Aapa says Anirudh doesn't want the house to be in Arundathi's name.

In this Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode, Aapa gets hurt when his own son, Anirudh sends him a court notice. Kanchan tries to take Anirudh's side but Aapa lashes out at her. Aapa makes Arundathi call Anirudh. Arundathi asks Anirudh to come and meet Aapa. At first, he denies but when Aapa lashes out at him, he decides to visit the Samrudhi mansion.

Sanjana stops Anirudh from going but the latter tells her to stay out of it. Sanjana says she wants to come along but Anirudh tells her to stay away from the matter. Sanjana and Anirudh get into a heated argument. Sanjana plans to take the house under Anirudh's name and kick out the entire Deshmukh family.

Aapa starts questioning Anirudh for sending the court notice. Aapa insults Anirudh and the latter gives it back to him. Anirudh raises his voice and everyone gets shocked seeing his rude side towards Aapa. Anirudh tells Aapa that he is simply asking for his rights. Anirudh says he won't take any more insults.

Anirudh blames Aapa and Arundathi for creating misunderstandings between him and his kids. He says Aapa told his kids that Anirudh is not a great father. Aapa and Anirudh get into a heated argument. Anirudh explains his side of the story. He says he built this house with sweat and blood and deserves to get credit for it.

Anirudh lashes out at Aapa and the latter stands there still listening to him. He says Aapa cannot give the entire house to Arundathi. Anirudh opens his heart out in front of the entire family. He expresses all his efforts to keep the family together. Anirudh says even though he wasn't physically available to take care of the kids but he earned and saved each penny for their future and needs.

Anirudh says he is surely a bad husband but not a bad father or son. He apologises to Arundathi but stands firm on his decision. He says he will not leave his house and his kids. Anirudh says Sanjana is his future and Arundathi is his past. Aapa decides to agree with Anirudh. He says after Anirudh and Arundathi's divorce he will give him his part of the house.