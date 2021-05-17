'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For May 15: Sanjana Refuses To Leave Without Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 15 episode begins with Anirudh talking to Abhishek about Ankita. He tells Abhishek to stay safe at Kedar and Vishakha's. Kanchan loses her calm and lashes out at Ankita. She says Ankita must have done everything on purpose as she knew about Anagha and Abhishek's engagement. She schools Ankita for trying to harm herself. Appa tells Kanchan to relax. Anirudh feels ashamed and apologises to Anagha's father.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 15

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Anagha's father tells Anirudh not to worry about anything. He says Anagha supports Abhishek's decision and they all are fine with it as well. Anagha's father tells Anirudh that Arundathi is a wise lady. He says Anagha and Abhishek are getting married because of her. He tells Anirudh to respect and safeguard her.

Anirudh gets shocked listening to Anagha's father's wise words. Anagha's father also calms Appa and tells him to trust God. He says Anagha has faced several problems and today she is happy. He tells Aapa that Arundathi will also see happiness soon and asks him to believe in God.

Later on, Yash lashes out at Gauri for Sanjana's actions. Gauri tells Yash that Sanjana was not like this in past. Yash tells Gauri that he doesn't care about Sanjana. Gauri apologises to Yash but the latter gets mad at her. Yash tells Gauri that he doesn't want to hear about Sanjana. Gauri says she will take her back home to avoid more fights.

Yash lashes out at Gauri and says nothing is left to be done more. Gauri tells him that she is leaving. Yash tells Gauri that he will always have issues with Sanjana. He tells Gauri to stay away from Sanjana or that might create hiatus in their relationship. Gauri says she understands and leaves.

Isha gets juice for a sick Arundathi. Kanchan says Arundathi is bedridden because of Sanjana. However, Anagha calms everyone and handles the situation with a sane mind. Later on, Gauri tells Sanjana that they are leaving. However, Sanjana says she will not leave without Anirudh.

Gauri begs in front of Sanjana but the latter doesn't listen to her. Gauri tells Sanjana that she will leave her alone and go back home. However, Anirudh comes there and tells Gauri not to go anywhere alone. Sanjana gets shocked seeing Anirudh.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.