Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For May 22: Yash Stands Against Ankita

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 22 episode begins with Abhishek finally coming out and being around the family. Aapa asks Abhi if he slept well and the latter says he never slept. Abhi apologises to Aapa and requests them not to be upset with him. He tries to make amends with Kanchan as well. The latter tells Abhi that she is not happy with his decision about marrying Ankita.

Kanchan asks Abhi if Ankita is awake or still sleeping. Abhi says he doesn’t know as she slept next to Arundathi. The latter comes there with tea for Aapa and Kanchan. Kanchan asks Arundathi if Ankita is awake or still sleeping. She tells Arundathi that Ankita needs to learn about Deshmukhs’ tradition and follow their routine.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Arundathi tries to side with Ankita saying she is not used to this lifestyle. However, Kanchan tells her that Ankita knew about their family before getting married to Abhi so she needs to follow it now. Later on, Kanchan suggests they prepare for a small ceremony for Ankita and Abhi’s wedding at home.

Anirudh and Sanjana return from their run, while Abhi, Aapa, Arundathi and Kanchan discuss the ceremony. Kanchan yells at Sanjana for wearing shoes inside the kitchen. Later on, she asks Aapa if they can leave Ankita and Sanjana in the jungle and leave. Arundathi starts laughing. Sanjana schools Ankita for not waking up early.

She tells Ankita that this is not her mother’s house and that she needs to wake up early and start working. Ankita back answers Sanjana and tells her to mind her own business. Sanjana and Ankita get into an argument. Arundathi stops their fight and warns them. She says if she decides, she can throw them both out of their house.

Arundathi tells Sanjana to respect the adults and avoid creating a nuisance. She warns her to behave in front of the family. Arundathi further tells Ankita to get ready and help her in the kitchen. Later on, Gauri gets vegetables and Arundathi gets emotional seeing her. Arundathi tells Gauri not to leave the family. She asks the latter if Ankita will be able to adjust in their house.

Gauri says Ankita will manage and if she doesn’t, everyone else will try to understand. Later on, Yash comes there and teases Gauri. Arundathi tells Yash to never leave Gauri. Later on, Ankita tries to sweet-talk Anirudh. However, Yash makes it clear to her that no one will accept her. He says that for him, Anagha is his sister-in-law and Arundathi is his mother and nobody can replace them.

