Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For May 24: Ankita Wants Abhi And Her To Move Out

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 24 episode begins with Ankita telling Abhi that she feels left out in the house. The latter tells her to adjust. Ankita tells him that she cannot stay away from him. Abhi says Aapa and Aai do not consider their marriage so they will have to wait until the ceremony. Ankita gets impatient and asks Abhi if they can book a hotel room. Abhi refuses to entertain her suggestion.

Later on, Ankita goes on to say that she doesn’t want Sanjana in their house once they return. Abhi lashes out at her and says that Samruddhi Mansion is Aapa and Anirudh’s house. Ankita suggests they stay separately after Anirudh and Arundathi’s divorce. Abhi says he has taken everyone’s responsibility and cannot leave. Ankita says Sanjana is Anirudh’s problem and he needs to take responsibility for it.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, while Ankita and Abhi discuss living separate, Arundathi comes there and overhears their conversation. Arundathi lashes out at Ankita and Abhi. She says she will take Aai and Aapa along with her. She also warns Ankita. Arundathi tells the latter not to break the family. Abhishek gets mad at Ankita and leaves.

Later on, Kanchan gets a nightmare that Sanjana and Ankita are trying to kill her. When she opens her eyes, she sees Aapa standing next to her with a knife and mangoes. She starts blaming Aapa and says he is also involved with them. Aapa gets confused and tells her that she was dreaming. Kanchan tells Aapa that after Arundathi and Anirudh’s divorce, they should shift to their native.

Aapa tells Kanchan to relax. He says Ankita and Sanjana are scared of her and need her guidance. Isha asks Arundathi if she has accepted Ankita and Abhi’s marriage. Arundathi says she has no say and is doing everything for Abhi’s happiness. Isha says after their divorce, she will also shift with Arundathi. Isha says she cannot live with Sanjana and Ankita.

Ankita comes into the kitchen and asks Arundathi if she needs any help. Isha gives her vegetables and asks her to chop them. Ankita and Isha get into an argument. Isha tells Ankita that she needs to start working in the house. Isha taunts Ankita that by the time she wakes up, Arundathi is done with cooking dinner. Ankita says she is new to all this and is making efforts to learn.

Later on, Abhishek misses Anagha and feels guilty for hurting her. Yash sees Abhi sitting alone and mourning. He tries to talk to him about Anagha. Abhishek opens his heart out in front of Yash. Yash suggests Abhi call Anagha and apologise to her. Anirudh comes there and tells Yash not to brainwash Abhi. Anirudh and Yash get into a heated argument.

