Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For May 25: Kanchan Has A Task For Ankita & Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 25 episode begins with Sanjana interrupting Yash and Anirudh's argument over Abhi and Anagha. Sanjana gets mad at Yash and lashes out at him. Arundathi comes outside and sees Sanjana yelling at Yash. However, when Sanjana sees Arundathi, she recalls Abhi's engagement ceremony where Arundathi warned her to stay away from her kids.

Sanjana stops yelling at Yash. Yash sees Arundathi standing behind. He asks Sanjana what happened and why did she stop lecturing him. Sanjana says she has nothing to say and leaves. Arundathi suggests everyone keep their voice low. Yash suggests Abhi call Anagha and talk things out as she deserves closure. Anirudh decides to remain silent.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 25

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, later that evening, Kanchan tells everyone about the ceremony. She tells Ankita to fast for the day as she needs to perform the pooja. Ankita says it is difficult for her. Kanchan tells her that these are Deshmukh traditions and she needs to follow them.

Later on, Arundathi asks Kanchan what to prepare for the dinner. Kanchan says she wants to eat brinjal and bhakri. However, she tells Arundathi that she needs her help in the pooja arrangements. Arundathi asks Kanchan then who will cook to which the latter says Sanjana and Ankita will prepare the dinner.

Sanjana and Ankita get shocked. Everyone else gets surprised. Kanchan tells Ankita to cook the vegetable, while Sanjana is made to prepare the bhakris. Sanjana says she has never done it before. Kanchan taunts them and says they have to do all the housework if they want to become Deshmukh's daughters-in-law.

Later on, Ankita and Sanjana go into the kitchen clueless. Ankita asks Isha to help her. Isha takes her phone and tells her to watch any recipe and cook. Sanjana tries to give her job to Gauri but Yash tells Sanjana to check her phone and make. After immense trouble, Sanjana and Ankita serve dinner.

Aapa and Anirudh taste the food and compliment it. However, by just looking at the dishes, Kanchan says it is cooked by Arundathi and not by Ankita and Sanjana. Kanchan schools Arundathi for helping Ankita and Sanjana. Arundathi requests Kanchan to eat the food as no one will eat without her. Kanchan finally eats dinner.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

