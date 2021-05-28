Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For May 27: Arundathi Collapses & Gets Hospitalised

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 27 episode begins with Sanjana lashing out at Anirudh. She complains about Ankita entering the family and Aapa giving his part of the estate to Arundathi. She says everyone will come and stay as a guest in her house and she has to manage everything. Sanjana complains to Anirudh that even after getting married to him, the Deshmukhs are never going to respect her. Anirudh backfires at Sanjana and says she was the one who wanted to give away her house.

Anirudh schools Sanjana for giving her house to Shekhar too soon. He suggests they stay separately but Sanjana refuses to do it. Sanjana suggests they sell the house. Anirudh says his kids are attached to the house and he can't take that away from them. Further, Sanjana asks Anirudh about his divorce date. Anirudh says he will call his lawyer once they return home. However, Sanjana tells him that he should call him today and asks him to keep her updated.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Aai tells Aapa that he feels sorry for Anagha. She says she should have accepted her earlier. Aapa blames Abhi for Anagha's condition. Aai says Ankita doesn't know anything. The former also says that Anagha was like younger Arundathi. Aai asks Aapa if they need to connect with everyone new at this age. She refuses to adjust to the new members. Aai asks Aapa if he can stop Arundathi from leaving after the divorce.

Arundhati gets emotional as she overhears Aai and Aapa's conversation. She apologises to Aai and Aapa and explains her situation. She says she can't see Anirudh and Sanjana together so she needs to move out. Arundathi tells Aai and Aapa that her mental health is deteriorating day by day. She says she needs to get out of the house. Aapa says he understands her and blames Anirudh. Arundathi keeps her head on Aai's lap and cries.

When Arundathi tries to get up, she crashes on the ground. Aapa shouts for help and everyone rushes towards Arundathi. Yash says during the engagement ceremony also she had fainted. He asks Abhi if this was because of stress. Arundathi sobs in pain and says she is feeling uneasy and has a severe stomach ache. Ankita checks Arundathi and suggests they take her to the hospital and get some tests done. Yash and Abhi pick her up and take her to the hospital.

Later on, Aai gets emotional and lashes out at Sanjana. She says everything was fine before the latter came into their lives. Sanjana feels bad. Isha, Gauri and Yash worry about Arundathi. Gauri says she will cook lunch for Aai and Aapa, Isha tags along. In the kitchen, they see Sanjana cooking food. Sanjana says she cooked lunch for Aai and Aapa. Later on, Gauri sides with Sanjana and Isha get mad at Gauri for doing so. Yash comforts Gauri.

