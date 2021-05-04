'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For May 3: Anirudh Unsure Of Marrying Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 3 episode begins with Kanchan sharing old memories with Deshmukhs. She shares about her relationship with her mother-in-law. Kanchan says earlier all Deshmukhs used to gather at their native house and stay together for a month during the summer vacation. Anirudh, Arundathi, Yash, Isha and Abhi listen to Kanchan remembering the old days.

Anirudh also adds to Kanchan's stories and says when he was young they used to often visit their native house. Isha suggests Abhi get married at their village home. Arundathi says after the wedding Abhi and Anagha need to visit the temple in their village. Yash teases Abhi and says they can even have their honeymoon here. Yash tells everyone not to talk about romance.

He goes on to tease Kanchan. Isha asks Kanchan if she was missing Aapa. At first, she agrees and then denies it. Anirudh says Aapa will return in two days. Arundathi also asks Abhi about Anagha and her family. Abhi says they will also come in the next two days. Deshmukhs gear up for Abhi and Anagha's engagement.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 3

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, later that night, Anirudh and Arundathi talk about the old days. Arundathi remembers the time when they visited their native after their wedding. She recalls the story where Anirudh was scared of the dark. Later on, Anirudh apologises to Arundathi for Sanjana's behaviour during Gudi Padwa.

He asks Arundathi if she convinced Shekhar to divorce Sanjana. Arundathi agrees and says if Anirudh wants to marry Sanjana they both needed to be divorced. Anirudh tells Arundathi that he is not sure about getting married to Sanjana. Arundathi gets shocked. However, she tries to explain things to Anirudh.

She tells Anirudh that marrying Sanjana was his wish all these years. Arundathi tells Anirudh that now it's too late to back off from his decision. Anirudh gets shocked seeing Arundathi's reaction. The next day, Arundathi fools Yash saying Gauri has come. Deshmukhs gave a gala time at their village home.

Later that morning, Anirudh and Arundathi face an awkward moment after their last night's conversation. Arundathi reminds Anirudh of their separation period ending. She says she won't be a part of their family during Abhi's wedding. Anirudh feels sad about it. Later on, Sanjana calls him and they get into a heated argument.