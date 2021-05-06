'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For May 5: Sanjana's Visit Upsets The Deshmukhs

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 5 episode begins with Sanjana showing up at the Deshmukhs' native home. Anirudh gets mad at Sanjana for coming there unannounced. He asks her what is she doing at their place. Sanjana says she came for Gauri as the latter couldn't have come alone. She also says she came for Abhi's engagement. Kanchan tells her that Abhi's engagement is supposed to be an intimate ceremony. Sanjana says she also now the part of the Deshmukhs.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 5

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, the Deshmukhs feel uncomfortable seeing Sanjana at their native home. Sanjana promises Kanchan to help the family in the engagement prep. Seeing everyone's dull faces, Sanjana asks the Deshmukhs if they didn't like her visit. Anirudh stands there speechless. Sanjana asks Anirudh if he wants her to leave. Kanchan tells Sanjana to leave, however, Arundathi stops her and says it's too late.

Sanjana stays back for the night. Anirudh ignores Sanjana and leaves. Kanchan asks Sanjana to leave before Anagha's family shows up. Sanjana and Kanchan get into an argument but Arundathi interferes and stops them. Later on, Arundathi tells Sanjana that she will have to sleep beside her and suggests she don't show tantrums. Kanchan gets mad at Gauri for getting Sanjana along with her. Yash also lashes out at Gauri. The latter says she will leave the next morning with Sanjana.

Yash and Gauri get into a heated argument and the latter starts crying. Later on, Sanjana tries to sweet-talk Anirudh but the latter ignores her. Anirudh lashes out at Sanjana for making things awkward in front of his family. Sanjana says she can't live away from Anirudh. The latter makes her understand and Sanjana agrees to leave the next day morning. Kanchan sees Sanjana in Anirudh's room and lashes out at her. Kanchan kicks her out of Anirudh's room.

Later on, Isha and Abhi console Gauri after Yash lashes out at her. Isha and Abhi tell Gauri to stay back until Abhi's engagement. Gauri says she has no patience to fight with Yash and decides to leave. Yash refuses to apologise to Gauri. Arundathi schools Yash for illtreating Gauri because of Sanjana. Later on, Yash apologises to Gauri and the latter decides to stay back.

