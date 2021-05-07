Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update For May 6: Sanjana Express Her Feelings To Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 6 episode begins with Sanjana seeing Arundathi doing her bedtime prayer. She asks the latter how does she still believe in God. Arundhati simply smiles. Sanjana asks Arundathi that she must be quite upset with her. However, Arundathi says she was never upset with Sanjana because her coin was fake, referring to Anirudh.

Arundathi asks Sanjana what was the use of her education and experience when she couldn't control her heart and feelings. Sanjana says she had choices and could make the correct decision. However, Arundathi asks Sanjana that did she get any happiness from it. Sanjana goes speechless. She tells Arundathi that her relationship with Anirudh wasn't planned.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - May 6

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest ep, Sanjana tries to express her side of the story to Arundathi. The latter asks Sanjana when she knew about Anirudh's family, why did she still get into this complicated relationship. Sanjana says Anirudh was never happy with Arundathi and he would have eventually cheated on her. She says she doesn't think she was wrong.

Sanjana tells Arundathi that Anirudh and she filled each other's void. Arundathi asks Sanjana that if they are stretching their relationship because of their past feelings. Sanjana says she still loves Anirudh like she used to. She goes on to ask Arundathi whether Anirudh will marry her. Arundathi asks her the reason behind the question.

Sanjana says Anirudh has changed and finds reasons to stay with Arundathi. The latter asks Sanjana if she is still her old self. Sanjana gets shocked by Arundathi's question. Further, Arundathi goes on to say that Sanjana has become Arundathi now, dependent on Anirudh. Arundathi ensures Sanjana that Anirudh will marry her.

The next day morning, Sanjana and Kanchan get into an argument over her visit. Sanjana decides to leave without having tea. When Anirudh leaves to drop Sanjana in her car, Abhi informs them that the highway has been closed. Sanjana stays back for some time. Later on, Kanchan yells at Sanjana and asks her to follow their rules.

Later, Sanjana uses Anirudh's washroom. Arundathi enters at an unfortunate time and sees Sanjana holding Anirudh. They get into an awkward situation. Sanjana leaves and Arundathi ignores Anirudh's explanation.

