'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update For May 8: Arundathi Schools Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 8 episode begins with Isha getting a panic attack. She apologises to Anirudh and Arundhati for throwing water on Sanjana's face. She starts sobbing as she realises Anirudh will leave the Samruddhi Mansion after Abhi's engagement ceremony. Isha says Anirudh will go back to Sanjana and Arundathi will again put restrictions on her. She says after Anirudh leaves, her dull life will be back. Isha fails to accept the reality.

Anirudh and Arundathi try to control Isha but she continues to cry. Anirudh tells Isha that Sanjana did not mean anything and asks her to relax. When Arundathi tries to hug Isha, the latter pushes her away. Arundathi tells Isha that they all came to their native place for Abhi's engagement. She asks Isha to ignore the negativity around her. Arundathi gets mad at Anirudh for hurting Isha. Later on, Aapa and Aai talk about Sanjana.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update May 8

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Aapa expresses his concern regarding Sanjana's visit to Kanchan. She tells Aapa that they don't need to behave properly with Sanjana. Later on, Aapa asks Abhi about the engagement preparation. Arundathi, Aapa and Aai pull his leg and tease him with Anagha's name. Aapa asks Arundathi if Sanjana won't create a ruckus in Abhi's engagement. Arundathi hopes that she doesn't create any more issues.

Arundathi tells Aapa that she has accepted her fate and says they both shared the same bedding last night. Aapa gets shocked and feels bad for Arundathi. Later on, Sanjana tells Gauri to pack up and leave with her. Yash interferes and says Gauri came for Abhi's engagement and she is not going anywhere. Sanjana tells Yash and Gauri about Isha's behaviour. Gauri counter questions Sanjana which makes her angrier than before.

Sanjana forces Gauri to come with her but the latter says she is an adult and doesn't need a guardian. Sanjana gets shocked listening to Gauri. The latter also says that Arundathi will take care if anything wrong happens. Gauri tells Yash to ignore Sanjana. Later on, Sanjana apologises to Arundathi. The latter schools her for ill-treating the family. Arundathi tells Sanjana that she needs to stay calm and handle things with a sane mind.

Anirudh overhears Arundathi and Sanjana's conversation. Anirudh ignores Sanjana and the latter gets emotional about the same. Arundathi feels bad for Sanjana. Later on, the Deshmukhs gear up for Abhishek's engagement. Sanjana offers to help them in preparing for Abhishek's engagement, however, no one likes it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AAI KUTHE KAAY KARTE

