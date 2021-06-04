'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update Jun 3: Ankita Plans To Separate Abhi From His Family

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 3 episode begins with Isha and Gauri cleaning Arundathi's room. Yash says Kanchan is going to punish Aapa for forgetting their anniversary. Isha questions if all men are the same, forgetting important days. Yash teases Isha and says don't get married. Arundathi shares Kanchan and Aapa's memories with Isha, Gauri and Yash.

Later on, Isha tells Anirudh about Kanchan and Aapa's wedding anniversary. Yash taunts Anirudh for leaving Arundathi. Ankita gets excited about Kanchan and Aapa's wedding anniversary. She suggests they plan something special for them. Isha taunts her and says she needs to get innovative. Ankita offers to help but Isha refuses to take her help.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Aapa takes Kanchan for a walk behind the house. He surprises her by decorating the swing. Kanchan gets surprised to see Aapa remembering their anniversary. Aapa tells Kanchan that she is very special to him. Kanchan gets emotional thinking about their kids. She asks Aapa why didn't their kids have relationships like them.

Aapa consoles Kanchan and gives her the wedding anniversary gift. He also ties a gajra to Kanchan's hair. Later on, Aapa reveals to Kanchan that he had once mistaken the latter for her sister. Kanchan goes on to say that she can hear him clearly. Ankita complains to Abhishek that his family is rude to her. Abhi suggests she keep patience.

Ankita gets mad at Abhi for neglecting their relationship and calling Anagha. She thinks about going back to Mumbai and splitting Abhi from his family. Sanjana tries calling Shekhar to get an update about Nikhil's school. She tells Anirudh that she can't reach him. Anirudh suggests that Sanjana go back to Mumbai and check on Nikhil.

Later on, Anirudh gets a call from his lawyer and the latter informs him about the divorce date. Anirudh hides the call from Sanjana. The Deshmukhs get ready for Kanchan and Aapa's wedding anniversary celebration. Aapa sings for Kanchan and impresses her. Anirudh wishes the couple a happy anniversary and hopes for their long lives. Arundathi misses Kedar and Vishakha.

