Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update June 28: Ankita Performs Vat Poornima Pooja For Abhi

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte June 28 episode begins with Yash telling Arundathi that he cannot stay without her in their house. Arundathi tells Yash that he has to stay at Samruddhi Mansion to take care of the family. She says Sanjana will be baffled and overwhelmed so Yash and Gauri need to firmly stay at the Samruddhi Mansion.

Further, Yash asks Arundathi what is her plan after getting divorced. The latter says she never thought she will be divorced so did not plan her life after it. However, she adds that she needs to earn for herself and needs to keep herself busy with something or the other. Yash tells Arundathi she should do everything that she enjoys.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for June 28, Monday

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Yash suggests that Arundathi watch dramas and sing. Arundathi gets emotional as the time of her departure comes near. Yash says the house won't be the same without her. Later that night, Arundathi and Kanchan talk about the old days. The latter asks the former if she will miss the house.

Arundathi says she will miss everything. Kanchan tells Aruundathi that she can come and meet her whenever she wants. Kanchan says now they can talk for hours. Arundathi tells Kanchan she still keeps Anirudh in her prayers but is emotionally hurt by his actions and cannot forgive him. Kanchan supports Arundathi's decision.

The next morning, Aapa keeps Vat Poornima fast for Kanchan. Yash teases Aapa and says Kanchan has kept him under her pressure. Later on, Vimal enters with fruits and other things for Vat Poornima pooja. Kanchan schools her for getting the plant inside the house. Kanchan signals Vimal to hide the plant.

Ankita comes there and starts questioning. Vimal says it's Vat Poornima today and asks Ankita if she is fasting. Arundathi comes there and Kanchan lashes out at Vimal. Later on, Ankita says she wants to perform the Vat Poornima pooja for Abhi. However, Kanchan refuses to allow her. Arundathi tells Ankita she needs to fast and the latter agrees.

Ankita tells Abhishek that she is fasting for him and she is also going to perform the Vat Poornima pooja. However, Abhishek says he doesn't believe in all this and leaves. Kanchan schools Ankita and tells her to dress properly. Meanwhile, Shekhar teases Sanjana and asks her if she fasting for Anirudh.

Shekhar and Sanjana get into an argument. Later on, Kanchan performs the Vat Poornima pooja for Aapa. Arundathi teaches Ankita and the latter creates a mess during the pooja. Anirudh sees Arundathi sitting for the pooja and wonders if she is fasting for him. Anirudh remembers last year's Vat Poornima pooja.

