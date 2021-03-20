'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update March 19 Episode: Anirudh Lashes Out At Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 19 episode begins with Anirudh schooling Abhi. He says why can't he use his mind to take decisions even after becoming a doctor. Arundathi tries to interfere, but Anirudh asks her to stay out of it. Anirudh starts blaming Arundathi for brainwashing Abhishek.

Arundathi tries to defend herself and says she did not stop Abhi from going to Ankita's. Anirudh goes on to say that Arundathi is slowly poisoning everyone against him. He lashes out at her and says she is responsible for none of his kids listening to him. Anirudh also says that because of Arundathi, Aapa gave her the house.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update for Mar 19

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Aapa takes a stand for her and says it was solely his decision. Anirudh loses his calm and keeps babbling against Arundathi. He says she simply wants everyone's sympathy. Abhi gets mad at Anirudh and tells him that not coming to Ankita's house was his own decision.

Abhi tells Anirudh that Arundath did not force him to stay away from Ankita. He yells at Anirudh and expresses his feelings. Abhi goes on to share why he doesn't want to get married to Ankita. He says Ankita wants to take me away from my family. Abhi tells Anirudh that he respects him and follows him.

Kanchan also takes Abhi's side and tries to talk to Anirudh. However, Anirudh doesn't listen to anyone. He reveals that Arundathi wants Abhi to get married to Anagha. Kanchan gets mad at Arundathi and speaks badly about Anagha. She insults Anagha and makes her leave. Abhi takes a stand for her but Anirudh keeps yelling.

Anagha gets emotional and leaves. Gauri sees Anagha crying outside the Samruddhi mansion and runs towards her. Anagha tells Gauri everything and the latter calms her down. Gauri says Arundathi will handle everything. Back at the house, Kanchan lashes out at Arundathi.

Anirudh challenges Arundathi and says he won't let Abhi and Anagha get married. After Anirudh leaves, Abhi makes it clear to Kanchan that he likes Anagha and will get married to her only. Later on, Aapa and Aarundathi worry about Yash and Gauri.