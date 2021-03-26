'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte' Written Update March 25: Ankita Learns About Abhi's Marriage Plans

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte March 25 episode begins with Anirudh visiting the Samrudhi mansion to take Aapa and Aai's blessings before he starts his new job. Arundathi and Abhi congratulate Anirudh. Abhi asks him where did he get the job. Anirudh shocks everyone saying he got a new job at Ankita's hospital.

Anirudh explains to them that even though Abhi doesn't want to get married to Ankita, her family is willing to give Anirudh the job. Anirudh also suggests Abhi rethink his decision. He says Abhi should give Ankita another chance. Arundathi gets shocked that Anirudh is still on the same page.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte episode written update - March 25

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Yash tells Gauri about Abhi's date with Anagha. He tells her that Abhi has changed and is getting more romantic. Gauri teases Yash and says Abhi must have learned these things from him. Gauri asks Yash if Abhi and Anagha will get married. Yash hopes they do.

Later on, Yash gifts a bracelet to Gauri. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Abhi doesn't reply to Anirudh and leaves for work saying he is getting late. Kanchan asks Arundathi to get something sweet. Yash sees Abhi leaving for the work and pulls his leg. Abhi tells Yash about Anirudh's new job and says he has started Ankita's chapter again.

Yash tells Abhi not to worry and goes back home. Abhi leaves for the hospital. Kanchan tells Anirudh about Isha's friend Sahil. Kanchan suggests Anirudh should often visit Isha so that Sahil is scared of him. Isha comes downstairs and gets surprised to see Anirudh.

On listening to Kanchan, Anirudh tells Isha to be safe. He tells her to keep everyone in the loop, whenever she is out with her friends. Aapa asks Anirudh to confirm that Ankita's parents do not have any other agenda for offering him the job. Later on, Anirudh tells Arundathi not to restrict Isha from going out.

Anirudh and Arundathi get into an argument about Isha's upbringing. Arundathi meets Anagha and apologises to her for Kanchan's behaviour. Arundathi asks Anagha what she feels about Abhi. Later on, Ankita learns about Abhi's marriage plans and gets shocked.

Promo image source - Still from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

