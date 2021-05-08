Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Written Update May 7: Sanjana Fights For Her Status In The House

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte May 7 episode, Arundhati thinks about Sanjana and Anirudh getting physically close in presence of the other members. Gauri comes to help Arundhati in the kitchen and they talk about Abhi's engagement. Sanjana comes to the kitchen and tells Arundhati that she has taken a bath and asks her if she looks like Deshmukh's daughter-in-law. Sanjana brings up the topic of her divorce with Shekhar and says she will soon be living at the Samridhi Mansion. Arundhati says she should not have given Shekhar the house before her divorce. Gauri scolds Sanjana for bringing up the topic unnecessarily and Sanjana stops from speaking any further.

In Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte latest episode, Kanchan asks Anirudh to send Sanjana to some hotel, to which Anirudh says he cannot do that because there's no hotel around. Arundhati hears that Appa has come back and asks Gauri to give him some lemonade. Sanjana takes the lemonade from Gauri and gives it to Appa. He loses his cool on seeing Sanjana in their house and asks Anirudh about Sanjana's presence in their house. Anirudh says she had come to drop Gauri but since the roads are blocked she is stuck here. Appa asks Anirudh to send Sanjana as soon as possible.

Anirudh holds Sanjana by her hand and takes her to a room. He scolds her for her rude behaviour and Sanjana says she's doing it for them. Anirudh says he never wanted to marry her in the first place, forget brining her to his house. Sanjana says she won't leave him now, even if he wishes to break up with her. Isha comes there and tells Sanjana that she can never take her mother's place, no matter how hard she tries. Sanjana says Isha should figure out her life first and then come and advise her over things. Sanjana holds Isha firmly and asks her to stop her drama so Anirudh can come back home with her. Isha spills water on Sanjana's face. Arundhati calms Isha and sternly tells Sanjana to leave their house at the very moment.

