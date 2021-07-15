'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Actor Deepali Pansare Shares Advice About Work-life Balance

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame actor Deepali Pansare shared advice on how to balance work and personal life. The Marathi TV actor took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she could be seen enjoying her vacation. While sharing the video she wrote everyone should pick a job that they enjoy.

Deepali Pansare on work-life balance

Taking to her Instagram, Deepali Pansare shared a vacation reel. In the video, she was seen enjoying a ride on a swing and also gave a tour of her room. In her caption, she wrote "Don’t pick a job with great vacation time. Pick one that doesn’t need escaping." Fans were all hearts for Aai Kuthe Kay Karte actors Instagram post and left heart and heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section.

Deepali Pansare thanks fans for their birthday wishes

Deepali Pansare recently celebrated her birthday on July 3, the actor took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. In her caption, she wrote that she tried to reply to each and everyone's message. Pansare's caption read "I would like to thank each and everyone for making my day special(sorry I tried to reply to your messages as much as I could).

I am one more year wiser today and these times taught me the importance of MY people who always motivated me so I could keep going. Life is precious and we should cherish each moment. special thanks to my boys #Ruaan and @suveersafaya for pampering me as usual."

Deepali Pansare reveals she was nervous about a dance performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Deepali Pansare is currently seen in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor had to recently present a dance performance on the show and revealed that she was nervous as it was her onscreen dance performance. Deepali in her caption wrote "Firsts are always special. My first onscreen dance performance will be telecasted today, I am not a dancer and had no confidence thAt I could dance and that too on a Lavani." she further wrote, "I was nervous and excited as hell but I gave my 100 percent, I hope you enjoy it as much as I did."

