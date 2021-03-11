Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode March 10 Written Update: Anirudh Poisons Abhi's Mind Again

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 10 episode, Anirudh meets Abhi and starts poisoning his mind. Anirudh tells Abhi that when one has money, he's truly happy. He tells him that happiness is just an illusion and one cannot stay happy with less money. Abhi tells Anirudh that he does not like Ankita's behaviour. Anirudh then reveals that he has accepted Ankita's parents' job offer and has promised them to get Abhi married to Ankita. Abhi is left in a fix when he learns about this.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Arundhati worries when Ankita's mother tells her about the condition she placed in front of Anirudh, in place of a job offered in their hospital. Anagha calls Arundhati and tells her that she has been waiting for Abhi in the garden, for nearly 2 hours and his phone is switched off. Arundhati worries for Abhi and waits for him in the verandah. Yash comes there and assures Arundhati how Abhi would not take any decision in haste now. He tells her that Abhi met Anirudh before he was supposed to meet Anagha.

Abhi comes home and Yash bombards him with questions, which leaves him irritated at the latter. Arundhati asks Abhi to calm down and go to his room to rest. Yash then goes to Gauri's house and pours his heart out, telling her how Abhi likes Anagha but might get married to Ankita because of his father's influence. Yash gets hyper and suggests that Abhi and Anagha should run away and get married to avoid any problems. Gauri listens to Yash attentively and tells him that Abhi is mature enough to take each decision smartly.

Yash then asks Gauri why she had turned red when he came there. Gauri tells him how she misses her parents and wants to go back to America. Yash tells her that she should not leave him and go anywhere. Gauri teases him not to behave like a typical husband. Meanwhile, Isha and Sahil talk over a phone call. Sahil shares some of his most funny incidents with Isha and she keeps laughing. Sahil flirts with Isha and also teases her at the same time. Later, he asks her if she could meet him the next day when Arundhati enters the room. Isha pretends it is one of her female friends on the call and they decide to meet the next day. Before sleeping, Isha tells Arundhati that Abhi should get married to Anagha instead of Ankita.