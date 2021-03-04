'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode March 3 Written Update: Anirudh- Arundhati To Get A Divorce?

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 3 episode, the marriage counsellor advices Anirudh and Arundhati to mend their relationship. Anirudh admits he made a huge mistake and does not expect Arundhati to forgive him but also says that he wants to rectify his mistake and was ready to stay with Arundhati forever. Arundhati then speaks up and tells the counsellor that her husband is having an extramarital affair and she saw them together in a room. She says she cannot take that sight off her mind and every time she sees him, it reminds her of that horrific incident.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, the marriage counsellor tells Anirudh and Arundhati that the entire divorce procedure takes 6 months and several couples get back together within those 6 months. He advises them to take 6 months and work on their relationship but Arundhati is adamant about separating from Anirudh. The marriage counsellor takes Anirudh and Arundhati's signatures on a register and tells them that they have 6 months and he would be happy to know that they have reconsidered their decision of separating.

After leaving the counsellor's office, Anirudh asks Arundhati if she wants to have a cup of tea with him. Anirudh and Arundhati have tea and the latter speaks about their relationship. He says that the marriage counsellor's job is quite difficult since they have to mend relationships. Anirudh offers Arundhati to allow him to take her financial responsibility even after they separate. Arundhati says she will manage things and besides Sanjana would like it. Anirudh tells Arundhati that Sanjana is not as understanding as her and she does not need to worry about her.

He later tells Arundhati that she gives him peace and comfort. He reminds her of the time she prayed for him and his well being. He tells her that ever since he has moved with Sanjana he has faced downfall and moreover, she's not as understanding as Arundhati. Arundhati tells Anirudh that he left her because she was not Sanjana and now he should not leave Sanjana because she is not like Arundhati. She explains to him that he now needs to stop at one person and settle down for once.

Anirudh reaches home and Isha welcomes him with a glass of water. She sees Anirudh's discomfort and asks him to stay home and rest instead of leaving to look for a job on a daily basis. At home, Appa and Yash worry because Arundhati did not come home. Arundhati comes home and tells Appa that their divorce procedure has begun. Kanchan gets emotional on listening to this and asks Arundhati not to break her family and reconsider her decision. Arundhati leaves the room and says she has to rest.

