'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For March 4: Isha Invites Some Friends Over

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 4 episode, Arundhati and Anirudh come back from court and go to their respective houses. While Arundhati recollects all the bitter memories of her with Anirudh, the latter reminisces all their nice moments. Arundhati recollects the time Anirudh was rude to her and hurt her by saying rude things. Meanwhile, Anirudh recollected the times Arundhati stood by him like a pillar. He also remembers the time when they signed the divorce procedure papers and a tear drops from his eye. It falls on Arundhati's signature and his name gets wiped off from her full name.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Sanjana comes back home from the office and asks Anirudh what happened at the court. Anirudh tells her that they signed the papers which started the divorce procedure and they have been given 6 months separation period. Sanjana gets happy about this and hugs Anirudh. Isha listens to all of this and gets emotional to see her parents separating.

Meanwhile, at the Samridhi mansion, Kanchan tells Appa that Arundhati has been sleeping since last night and did not come out of the room at her usual time in the morning. She tells him that she is overreacting and creating havoc out of such a small incident. Appa loses his cool and tells Kanchan that she's speaking without thinking about the other person. He tells her that even when their laughter club member Mani messages on the group, she gets possessive and feels uneasy. Appa explains to Kanchan that Arundhati has been living the situation she imagines herself to be in.

Later, Sanjana comes to Anirudh and tells him that she won't be going to work so they could celebrate his separation with Arundhati. Anirudh says he does not want to celebrate his separation and asks Sanjana to go to work. Sanjana suggests they celebrate with Nikhil and Isha, but Anirudh says he does not want to tell anything about this to Isha. Meanwhile, Isha comes there and says she knows everything and later leaves for college. Sanjana stops Anirudh and asks why he has been behaving weird. Anirudh tells her that instead of focusing and celebrating his separation with Arundhati, she should go ahead with her separation with Shekhar.

Yash and Abhi come to the hall and call out for Arundhati when Kanchan says their mother has been sleeping since evening. Yash and Abhi worry because Arundhati did not act dinner and slept ever since she came back from court. They go to check on her and find out that Arundhati has fallen sick. Abhi checks her blood pressure and tells others that her blood pressure has shot high. Appa instructs Arundhati to rest for the day and assures they will manage the daily chores.

Isha comes back from college and invites some friends home for a party. She takes the help of her friends and brings out the snacks from the kitchen while her other friends clear the hall for a party. Later, Appa brings fruits for Arundhati and talks to her about their meeting with the counsellor. Arundhati gives out the details of the event and says she was nervous throughout the procedure. Arundhati tells Appa that she's scared she will lose all the loved ones in her life. Appa tells her that nothing like this would occur and assures her that they won't leave her and go away.

