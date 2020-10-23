'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' October 22 Written Update: Arundhati Learns How To Drive

Aai Kuthe kay Karte October 22 episode starts with Anagha placing the car keys in Arundhati’s hands. She feels good with the new beginning and decides to learn how to drive. At home, Kanchan argues with Appa and tells him she does not like the changes Arundhati has been bringing in their house. Appa tells her it’s for the well being of their family.

Arundhati reaches the car and Anagha makes her sit in the driver’s seat and explains the different parts of the car. She puts up the 'L' sign on her car and explains the importance of it to Arundhati. The latter feels happy and recollects the time she sat next to her husband for the first time in their car. Anagha asks her to wear the seat belt and shows her to start the car.

Meanwhile, Anirudh gets a call from his office. He says that he knows how things work in office since his team has been following everything religiously. Anirudh says that Sanjana is the project head only for the namesake of being the head and has no other contribution. Yash goes to the garden to see his mother learn how to drive a car. Yash, Appa and Vimal look at Arundhati admiringly. Anirudh also comes there and says she won’t be able to learn anything.

Yash answers back at his father and says that she will learn how to drive and even if she does not learn how to drive, he will never give up on teaching her. Anirudh taunts Yash and tells him that he anyway does not get scared from anyone. Anirudh takes his tiffin from Vimal and leaves for work. Anirudh gets into his car and starts yelling at Arundhati to take her car behind since he wants to get to work. Arundhati panics but Anagha calms her down.

She recalls the time when she told Anirudh that she wants to learn driving. He shuts her up by calling her a fool and tells her she is not allowed to drive. Arundhati comes back to reality and takes a few rounds in their garden. Anirudh tries to start his car, but it does start so Anagha offers to drop him to work. Anirudh glares at the two and leaves from there furiously. Later, Anagha takes Arundhati for a round in her car and they reach a temple. They pray at the temple and Anagha narrates her past story to Arundhati.

