'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For January 20: Yash Gets A Fixed Job

In the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, a blissful Yash calls everyone and shares Gauri's father's friend has a music studio where he has gotten a fixed job. Everyone gets happy upon hearing this. Appa tells Arundahti that both of her sons have started earning now. Kanchan gets a bit emotional and says they have started earning but their father is on the verge of losing his job. Arundhati confronts her and says that Anirudh won’t be losing his job and she is pretty sure that he will do something.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for January 20

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Anagha asks Arundhati after their Yoga session if Abhi is alright. Arundhati responds that he gets angry when he meets Ankita. Anagha tells her that if Ankita has accepted her mistake and is ready to talk with Abhi then he should also think about it. Anagha tries to tell Arundhati that let Abhi make his own decision at his own pace and he will realise what is right for him.

Yash tells Gauri about his new job

On the other hand, Yash goes to meet Gauri with a rose. Gauri asks him about why he is in such a happy mood. He tells her about him getting a job. Gauri gets happy and hugs him. Yash asks her she gets so happy on his success, he is starting to earn now and everyone at home is also good then why is she still refusing to marry him. Gauri tells him that she wants to tell him something. Yash replies that he is eagerly waiting for it. When Gauri is about to tell him, he gets a call from Arundhati. Gauri tells him that she will tell everything later on a coffee date and he leaves for home.

Arundhati advises Abhi about Gauri

In the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 20 episode, Abhi is getting ready to leave for the hospital when Arundhati arrives there. She tells him to not lose his cool because of Ankita. Abhi promises her that he will handle everything nicely. Yash comes there and tells Arundhati that she called him at a bad time. Arundhati sends Yash for shopping and calls ladies over for the Haldi-Kumkum event.

Kanchan scolds Arundhati

When Arundhati is in kitchen, Kanchan comes there and tells her to call a few people for the Haldi-Kumkum as Vimal and Vishaakha are there. Everyone gets ready for the Haldi-Kumkum in the night. Kanchan comes there and shouts at Arundhati for inviting so many guests. Ladies arrive at the house and they are greeted with a smile by everyone at the house.

Image Credits: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 20 episode

