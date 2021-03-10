Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Written Update For Mar 9: Will Abhi Express His Feelings To Anagha?

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 9 episode begins with Anagha informing Arundathi that she got a call from Abhishek and he wants to meet her for some important news. Anagha worries about Abhi and asks Arundathi if he is alright. Arundathi also worries but calmly tells Anagha to meet Abhi. Back at home, Abhi disturbs Yash in sleep and wakes him up. They talk about Yash and Gauri.

Yash says he is worried about Aaji's reaction. Later on, Abhi shares with Yash that he has feelings for Anagha. Yash gets surprised listening to Abhi. He supports his decision and asks if he will stay firm on his decision about Anagha. Abhi agrees with Yash and says that no matter what happens he wishes to marry Anagha. Yash feels happy listening to him and gets relieved.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Aapa gears up for his picnic with his friends. He asks Yash to teach him the guitar. He also borrows Yash's shoes, t-shirts, deodorant and sunglasses. While returning from yoga, Arundathi worries about Abhi. She feels tensed about his future.

Worried about Abhi, Arundathi calls Anirudh. However, Sanjana receives the call and takes her message. Later on, Anirudh tells Sanjana that he has got a job offer. However, she gets shocked to hear that Anirudh was considering working with Ankita's father. Anirudh explains the entire scene to Sanjana but the latter doubts his decision.

Sanjana says that if Abhi doesn't want to get married to Ankita, he should not be forced. Anirudh says he will convince Abhi. Sanjana suggests Anirudh to stay away from this but the latter disagrees with her. Anirudh tells Sanjana to stay out of it and goes to meet Abhi. Sanjana worries about Anirudh.

Later on, Arundathi informs Aapa about Anirudh's decision. Aapa gets shocked. She also tells him about Abhi's feelings towards Anagha. Aapa tells Arundathi not to worry and decides to handle the situation on his own. Later on, Anirudh tries to convince Abhi to change his decision. He tries to emotionally blackmail him. Abhi denies marrying Ankita.