'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Mar 6: Arundathi Takes Difficult Decision About Isha

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 6 episode begins with everyone getting ready for dinner at Samruddhi. At the dining table, Arundathi says that as kids have started working now, everyone is busy. While Arundathi serves food, Sanjana enters with Isha and Nikhil. She drags Isha inside the house and asks for Anirudh. Aapa says he is not there.

Sanjana tries calling Anirudh and asks him to meet her at Samruddhi. Aapa questions Sanjana but the latter says she will speak once Anirudh comes home. Before anyone could react, Anirudh enters and starts questioning Sanjana. The latter says Isha was partying with her friends to which Isha says she informed Anirudh about the same.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Sanjana asks Isha why she didn't inform her as it's her house. Later on, Sanjana says Isha might get into bad influence and start smoking and drinking. Arundathi gets shocked. Isha goes on to explain her side and defend herself but Sanjana doesn't stop.

The latter creates a scene and claims that Isha is staying with her to enjoy privacy. Isha cries for help in front of Anirudh and asks him to explain Sanjana. Anirudh tells Sanjana not to overreact and says Nikhil is also going to do all these things in the future. Sanjana lashes out at Isha and says she is not trustable and should come back home.

Listening to Sanjana's mean words, Arundathi gets furious and tells Isha that now she will not step out of Samruddhi. Isha cries for help to Anirudh but Arundathi stands firm on her decision. She says she can't let her daughter stay with people who don't respect her. Arundathi tells Anirudh that he can come and meet Isha anytime he wants.

Nikhil starts crying and says he wants to stay with Isha. Sanjana yells at him and drags him out. Isha goes to her room and Abhishek follows the former. Aai blames Arundathi for not teaching Isha and Yash good manners. Arundathi lashes out at Anirudh and Aai. She blames them for not taking her opinion about kids into consideration.

Sanjana and Anirudh get into a huge fight. Arundathi schools Isha for calling her friends at Sanjana's house. Yash taunts Isha but Arundathi schools him too. Isha gossips about Sanjana and Arundathi stops her from doing the same. Isha gets a phone call from Sahil and Yash questions her.

