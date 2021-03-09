'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Mar 8: Anirudh Agrees To Get Ankita Married To Abhi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 8 episode begins with Isha receiving Sahil's phone call. She walks up to the balcony to talk to him. Sahil asks her if they can meet at her place and Isha tells him she will explain to him everything later. Isha hangs up on Sahil and goes back to her room. Seeing Isha blush, Yash asks Isha who called her early in the morning.

Isha lies and says it was one of her girlfriends. Yash doubts her and asks her to show the phone. Isha denies. Yash tells Isha to concentrate on her studies and avoid doing timepass. Isha tells Yash to stay out of it and leaves the room. Aai and Aapa return from their walk and start discussing Yash and Abhi's wedding.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Aai says she wants Yash and Abhi to get married to girls of her choice. Aapa interrupts her and says if Arundathi has left the decision to the boys then even she should not interfere. Aai refuses to agree with Aapa and stands firm on her decision. Aapa gets mad at her and leaves.

When Abhi leaves the hospital, Ankita follows him. She starts begging in front of Abhi to forgive her. The latter denies accepting her apology and asks her to leave him alone. Abhi schools Ankita for sending her parents to his place. Abhi clearly tells her that he is not interested in her.

Ankita gets furious and asks Abhi whether he loves Anagha. Abhi loses his calm and accepts his feelings towards Anagha. Ankita gets shocked. She tells him that he can't get married to anyone else other than her. Abhi realises his feelings towards Anagha and thinks about getting married to her.

Later on at home, Yash records Aapa singing retro songs. Abhi joins him and surprises them. Yash makes fun of his weird behaviour. Abhi's jolly and playful mood surprises everyone. Aai asks Abhi what's happening to him. Abhi says, "love". Arundathi gets surprised. Aai gets confused about seeing Abhi's behaviour.

Yash suggests Arundathi to talk to Anagha about Abhi. Later on, Arundathi gets a phone call from Ankita's mother who informs her that Anirudh has accepted the job offer. She also reveals that in return for the job, Anirudh promised them that Abhi will get married to Ankita. The next day morning, Abhi and Anagha make plans to meet later that day.