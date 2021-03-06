'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update March 5: Sanjana Insults Isha's Friends

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 5 episode, Isha invites her friends over to Sanjana's house for a party. Isha's college friend Sahil orders some pizza while they dance at the party. Later, Sahil praises Isha's house. He tells her that her old house did not have privacy but he liked this new house of hers. Sahil brings up the topic of Anirudh and Arundhati's divorce and Isha rages out. Sahil calms her down and gives her moral support, making her smile again. He then tells her that during the lockdown he developed feelings for her but thought they might go away after the lockdown. He says his feelings never went away and proposed to Isha. Later, the two dance together at the party.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Appa and Arundhati talk about Gauri. Arundhati supports Gauri and tells Appa that why is it that a woman is judged always. Appa says that it is not bad in any way but if Gauri comes and lives in their house and Kanchan comes to know about it (about her not being able to get pregnant), she will make Gauri's life hell. Appa asks Arundhati if Yash did not take any decision in haste. Arundhati says he's smart enough to wait and clear things. Meanwhile, Appa clearly tells Arundhati that their family is backward when it comes to these things and before taking any decision, Gauri and Yash must be mentally strong to face challenges.

Meanwhile, Isha asks Sahil to help her with business studies since she's finding it difficult to cope up with the subject. She later asks Sahil to ask the other friends to leave. However, Sahil turns up the volume of the speakers and they start dancing again. Sanjana comes back home and finds her house in a mess. She glares at Isha's friends who are busy partying. Nikhil also enters the group and starts dancing. A glass breaks and all of Isha's friends look at Sanjana startled.

Sanjana lashes out at Isha and scolds her for partying so late. She asks her to clean up the mess and asks her friends to leave. Sanjana tells Isha she should have asked her before inviting her friends and reminds her that she lives in a cooperative society. Sanjana makes Isha clean the house while Nikhil assumes its Isha's birthday because she threw her party and invited her friends over.

