'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Nov 3 2020: Anirudh Plans A Surprise For Sanjana

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Anirudh and Arundhati nearly bump into each other when Arundhati goes into her room to collect Kanchan's medicines and Anirudh goes to collect Sanjana's purse. Anirudh slips on the stairs and screams in pain and Arundhati goes to check who it is on the stairs. Anirudh leaves by the Arundhati comes there. The next morning Gauri tells Arundhati about her house in America. She tells about her passion for India and the variety of clothes here. Arundhati seems impressed by Gauri and wishes all her dreams come true. Meanwhile, Yash calls up Arundhati to check up on her and later talks to Gauri and flirts with her.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Written Update Nov 3

Later, Arundhati goes to Kanchan and Appa's room to check upon them. Meanwhile, Sanjana and Anirudh leave for shopping. Anirudh compliments Sanjana that she's looking gorgeous. They leave for shopping and nearly bump into Arundhati again, but leave without noticing her. Appa complains Arundhati about Kanchan's ill-eating habits. Arundhati asks them to come down, but Kanchan goes to sleep.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh Tries To Manipulate Yash

Meanwhile, Anirudh plans a special surprise for Sanjana's birthday. He tells the manager to make arrangements and also bring a cake and bouquet at midnight. Arundhati and the rest have lunch at the resort. Appa teases Kanchan and does not allow her to eat anything more than soup. Isha wishes the swimming pool starts soon and the rest agree with her. The others notice some preparations going around at the other end of their table.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 29 Written Update: Sanjana & Anirudh Head To Lonavala

The manager tells them that a guest wants to celebrate his wife's birthday at the resort and thus they are preparing for it. The manager invites everyone and they agree to come to the birthday celebration. Arundhati helps the staff with the decoration and also suggests to them how to put up the balloons.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 30 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Head To Lonavala

In the room, Sanjana gets happy with the shopping they did. She thanks Anirudh for everything he did. Anirudh tells her that he will make sure her birthday is memorable. Sanjana tells Anirudh that Abhishek messaged him. He gets irritated when he gets to know that his family is having fun and does not miss him at all. Sanjana asks him to stay calm and he does as said.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 2:Sanjana Is Shocked By Shekar's Disclosure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.