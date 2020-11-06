'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Nov 5: Deshmukhs See Anirudh Proposing Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 5 episode begins with Anirudh planning a surprise on Sanjana's birthday. He proposes Sanjana in front of everyone at the restaurant. However, he is unaware of his entire family being at the restaurant as well. Kanchan listens to his voice and says this man sounds like Anirudh. Yash gets suspicious. Before Yash could react, the manager announces Arundathi's name for performing a romantic track for Anirudh and Sanjana.

As Arundathi reaches there, she gets shocked seeing Anirudh holding Sanjana's hand. Kanchan, Ajoba, Gauri, and Isha also get shocked by seeing the scenario. Sanjana and Anirudh also get shocked as they listen to Arundathi's name. Anirudh tries to talk to Ajoba but the latter says he will talk to him at home. Ajoba leaves. Anirudh tries to talk to his mother but even she leaves. Arundathi wishes Sanjana a happy birthday.

Anirudh lashes out at Arundathi but she fights back. Arundathi tells him not to create a scene. She also threatens him over Ajoba's health. Everyone reaches back home. Ajoba schools everyone for not telling him about Anirudh and Sanjana. Anirudh's car arrives. Isha tries to leave the room but Kanchan stops her. She tells everyone not to leave the room. She also says no one will say a single word now.

Sanjana drops Anirudh home. She tells him to tell everyone the truth. Sanjana tells Anirudh to inform his parents that he is divorcing Arundathi and marrying Sanjana. Anirudh tries to talk to his mother but she slaps him in front of everyone. She asks him to shut up. Kanchan has an emotional meltdown. She schools Anirudh.

Kanchan says she made Arundathi behave like a slave for him. She apologies Arundathi. Kanchan bursts out in tears. Kanchan schools Anirudh. She shouts at Anirudh and defames him. Anirudh stays quiet and listens to her. She blames Sanjana for Anirudh's behaviour. She questions Anirudh about his relationship.

Arundathi tries to calm Kanchan and says let him go. Kanchan asks how Anirudh has been dating Sanjana. Kanchan breaks down. Ajoba calms Kanchan down. Anirudh lies to everyone. He says he doesn't love Sanjana.

