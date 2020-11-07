'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Nov 6: Will Anirudh Leave Samridhi Mansion?

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Arundhati tries to console Kanchan. Anirudh tells Kanchan that he wants to talk to her. He tries to manipulate Kanchan by telling her that Arundhati is jealous of Sanjana. He says that Sanjana and he are only colleagues and there is nothing between them. He says he does not love her and since they work together, he wanted to celebrate her birthday. He tells Appa that Sanjana is alone and he was only giving her emotional support. Appa slaps Anirudh and tells him that he can fool everyone else but not his parents.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Nov 6

Appa asks Anirudh to leave the house, but Anirudh pleads to Appa on changing his decision. Anirudh tells Abhi to explain to his grandparents that he has not done anything wrong. Abhi tells his father that he has hurt everyone including him. Abhi tells Anirudh that Yash was telling him not to trust his father but he did not listen to him. Appa asks Yash to tell them the truth. Arundhati asks Yash not to say anything but Yash exposes Anirudh's truth in front of everyone.

Yash says Anirudh has been having an affair with Sanjana for 12 years. He further says that on the occasion of his parents' 25th anniversary, Anirudh was going to marry Sanjana in the temple. He adds that on the same day, Arundhati had found Sanjana and Anirudh in his bedroom. Arundhati tries to stop Yash and decides to end the discussion. Appa asks Anirudh to leave the house but he goes to his bedroom. Later, Appa falls sick and his blood pressure shoots up. The rest of the family members make him sleep on the sofa.

The next morning, Appa asks Kanchan if Anirudh has left Samridhi Mansion. Kanchan tells Appa that if he kicks Anirudh out of their house, he will be free to go to Sanjana's house and they won't stop their affair. Later, Appa goes to meet his friend in the garden and shares everything with him. Appa tells his friend that he should have slapped Anirudh long back so something like this would never have happened. Meanwhile, Anirudh tells Sanjana that he will be staying with her for two days.

