'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update November 26: Tatya Becomes Eager To Meet Anirudh

In the November 26 episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the Deshmukh family can be seen making excuses as Sadashiv gets eager to meet Anirudh. Later, Kanchan asks Anirudh to return home and meet him. Anirudh and Arundhati both argue.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte written update November 26

The episode begins with everyone chit-chatting in the hall. Tatya asks Arundhati to visit Konkan with her children for fun. Everyone in the house agrees. Later, Tatya wonders where Anirudh is stuck as it was getting late in the night. He tells that the moon is up and yet Anirudh hasn’t arrived. Tatya makes Isha call Anirudh to ask when will he return. Everyone in the house is shocked.

To change the conversation, Appa asks Tatya have you head Arundhati sing. To which Tatya says that it’s been long Arundhati hasn’t sung for me. With requests pouring in, Arundhati sings for everyone which makes everyone emotional. Upon hearing her song, Tatya sits beside Arundhati and asks if there is any problem going on in her life.

ALSO READ| 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Nov 20 Written Update: Deshmukh's Cut Ties With Aniruddha

Tatya was quick to notice the sad tone of her song, however, Arundhati changes the conversation saying that she was just missing her dad. Later, Tatya decides to sleep as it gets late in the night. He declares he will meet Anirudh tomorrow. On the other hand, Anirudh says that he will soon get Isha at Sanjana’s place. He fears that staying with Arundhati will soon make Isha behave like her. At the same time, Kanchana calls Anirudh and asks him to visit home.

ALSO READ| 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 23: Shekar Warns Anirudh And Sanjana

After keeping the call, Anirudh tells Sanjana that he will have to go home as his Mama has arrived. He assures that he will stay there for two days and make Arundhati’s life worse than hell by taking revenge. In the morning, Arundhati gets up early for Tatya. She peeks in Anirudh’s room and sees his fast asleep. Later, she serves warm water to Tatya.

ALSO READ| 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Nov 24 Written Update: Sanjana Yells At Nikhil

The duo sits beside each other reminiscing about the memories of the past. In the meantime, Tatya asks Arundhati if Mani troubles her. Denying it completely Arundhati replies that she feels like home in the house and that her mother-in-law treats her just like her daughter. Later, Kanchan argues with Anirudh, she requests him to not to create any scene in front of Tatya and that he shouldn’t know anything about the tension going on in the house. Stay tuned for further updates about Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

ALSO READ| 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 25: Tatya Mama Asks About Anirudh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.