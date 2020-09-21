'Aai Mazi Kalubai' Shooting Location, Story Plot And Latest Updates About The Show

Aai Mazi Kalubai is a Marathi serial that was released during the nationwide lockdown. The serial revolves around the relationship between a goddess and her devotee. The series is currently streaming on Sony Marathi television channel. Here are some of the details of the show.

'Aai Mazi Kalubai' shooting location

The female protagonist of the show Prajakta Gaikwad shared a video on her Instagram handle. The video featured the first day of the shoot that was held in Satara. Prajakta shared a glimpse of the first day of the shoot with her fans and followers. In the video, the cast and crew were seen praying before the shooting could start. The camera was arranged on a tripod and had a garland over it. Take a look at the video below.

'Aai Mazi Kalubai' Cast

According to SpotboyE, the show marked the comeback of Alka Kubal in a role that was never seen before. She played the role of the goddess Kalubai. The other cast members included actress Prajakta Gaikwad and Sharad Ponkshe.

According to the report, the fans of Alka Kubal were eager to see her on the screen once again. Sharad Ponkshe who is one of the leading actors of the Marathi industry played the male protagonist on the show. On the other hand, Prajakta who is quite popular for her character as Maharani Yesubai in the serial Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji was a perfect fit for the role.

About the serial

The story of Aai Mazi Kalubai revolves around the relationship between a goddess and her devotee. Goddess Kalubai who is played by Alka Kubal is given the task of taking care of her very special devotee. Prajakta who played the role of the devotee Arya encounters goddess Kalubai in a human avatar. Prajakta posted a teaser of the show on her Instagram handle. The teaser featured Alka running after her favourite devotee to save her from upcoming danger. Take a look at serial’s teaser.

About Prajakta Gaikwad

Prajakta Gaikwad is an Indian actress who is known for her work in the Marathi cinema industry. She rose to fame after the role of Maharani Yesubai in the show Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. The Marathi serial portrayed the life of the Great Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Fans are excited to see Prajakta as Arya in the new Marathi serial.

