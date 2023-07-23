Aalisha Panwar Resumes Shooting Post Being Diagnosed With Chickenpox: Scars Are Still...

Television actress Aalisha Panwar was recently diagnosed with chickenpox. Due to this, she had to temporarily halt shooting for her show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. But now the actress has recovered and she is back to the grind again. In an interview the actress spoke about her road to recovery.

3 things you need to know

Aalisha Panwar is currently essaying the role of Gauri in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

The actress shared that her mother visited her and took care of her.

'I saw blisters on my body'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aalisha Panwar said that she saw some blisters on her body while taking a shower. Despite her initial doubts, she went to the set and began shooting. However, the production house allowed her a few hours to consult a doctor. The actress stated that the doctor confirmed that she has chicken pox and advised her to take at least 10 days of bed rest. She further stated that she managed to complete her shots before taking a break.

(Aalisha Panwar took a bed rest of 12-15 days before resuming shoot | Image: Aalisha Panwar/Instagram)

'The scars will take time to go'

Aalisha Panwar said that she has now fully recovered and has returned to work on her show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. She shared that she took proper care of herself and had 12 to 15 days of rest at home. While she still has some scars, she said that she is applying medication and hoping for them to heal soon. "But the scars are still there, obviously, I'm sure it will take time for the scars to go," she said.

Although Aalisha stays alone in Mumbai, she stated that she was fortunate to have her mom visiting her during this challenging time. The actress said that her family, especially her mom, provided her with immense emotional support. She also recalled receiving support from her close friends, fans, and the entire team and production house. She concluded by saying that she feels "blessed" as the love and prayers from everyone played a vital role in her quick recovery.