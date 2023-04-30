Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh, Nandish Sandhu-Rashami Desai: TV Celebs Who Parted Ways

Quick links:
Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat tied the knot in 2011. The couple split seven years after being married and got divorced in 2019.
Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu met on Uttaran. They got married in 2012, but soon reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced. They were granted a divorce in 2016.
Dimpy Ganguly and Rahul Mahajan got married on national television in 2010. The couple got divorced in 2014.
Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot in 2009. The couple welcomed their son Jaydon in 2013. In 2016, the couple announced their split. Dalljiet recently got re-married to Nikhil Patel.
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012. The couple dated for five years before tying the knot. They welcomed their son Kavish Mehra in 2017. The news of their divorce surfaced in 2022.
Delnaaz Irani and Rajev Paul met on the set of the serial Parivartan. They got married in 1998 and after 14 years of marital bliss, the couple filed for divorce in 2012.
Maninee De and Mihir Misra got married in 2004. After being married for 16 years, the couple headed for divorce in 2020. However, the reason behind the divorce remains unknown.
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2013. After staying together for nine years, the couple went through a divorce in 2022. They have a daughter together named Arya.