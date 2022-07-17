The much-loved dance reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors will see Aamir Khan make an appearance in its grand finale episode. The actor will be seen promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha on the show, with promo clips by Colors TV teasing his fun banter with the contestants and judges.

In a recent video, Aamir was seen grooving to his film Ghulam's iconic song, Aati Kya Khandala, alongside Neetu Kapoor. The duo perfectly did the song's hook step, with Aamir also using a red handkerchief similar to how it was used in the film. The grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors will premiere on Sunday, July 17.

Aamir Khan recreates Aati Kya Khandala moment with Neetu Kapoor

Taking to their Instagram handle, Colors TV dropped a brief clip where Aamir and Neetu can be seen dancing side by side on the track. While Aamir looked handsome in a blue-printed kurta and white pyjamas, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor oped for a blingy green and black saree.

In the caption, makers wrote, "Aati kya khandala' iconic song par thumkenge Aamir, Neetuji ke sang. Yeh toh sirf tha jhalak unka full performance dekhenge aap in the grand finale (Aamir and Neetu will groove to the iconic song Aati kya khandala. This was just a teaser, you can watch their full performance in the grand finale)."

Apart from Aamir, the finale will also see lead actors of Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Harphoul Mohini, Parineetii, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Naagin 6 among others in attendance.

Aamir's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It comes as the official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster film Forrest Gump. After multiple delays, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor was recently seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul. The Raj Mehta directorial opened up to a great response from audiences and critics alike.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COLORSTV)