Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan Rock In Gorgeous Green Outfits, See Pics

Both Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif have a firm footing in the Indian television industry. Both the actors are popular for their roles in Kasauti Zindagi Kay (2018), which also stars popular TV actor Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. Hina Khan is popular for her distinctive style and sharp looks, with which she has inspired her 7 million followers on Instagram. Khan has also appeared in the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 11. Hina Khan is now gearing up for her next Lines, by Hussain Khan.

Aamna Sharif is also popular for her stunning looks and incredible sense of style. The actor also keeps her fit at all times. The actor never fails to serve her sharp looks to her fans on her Instagram. Let's take a look at Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif's photos on Instagram in green outfits:

In this look, the actor is rocking a dark green coloured one-piece. Hina Khan never fails to serve her stunning looks on Instagram. Check out another photo of the actor in green.

In this look, the actor is donning green coloured co-ords. The actor is also wearing a denim jacket. With a sleek ponytail, she looks stylish and cute.

In this photo, Aamna Sharif can be seen in a green-coloured satin dress. She looks sharp and quite unique. Check out another picture of the actor in green.

In this look, Aamna Sharif is wearing an Indian style dress. Aamna's jewellery choice is spot-on. The actor has inspired her fans and followers on Instagram with her distinctive style.

