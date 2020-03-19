The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Travel Pictures You Must Check Out

Television News

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's travel pictures will make you want to take a vacation. Take a look at their stunning outfits that they donned while vacaytioning

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif has garnered widespread popularity with her role as Komolika in the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is also extremely active and popular on social media. Aamna Sharif's Instagram pictures often send her fans into a frenzy. The actress has many pictures, from her photoshoots to family events and even travel photos. Like Aamna, Hina Khan also has a wide online presence. Listed below are some of the stunning travel pictures of Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan.

READ:Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Best Looks In All-black Outfits

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's travel pictures

READ:Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan-inspired Quirky Looks That Are Major Style Inspiration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

READ:Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Red Dress Looks You Can Take Inspiration From

Actress Aamna Sharif looks stunning here as she is seen on her vacation. The actress chose to wear a black crop top with blue jeans. In another picture, we see Sharif sporting a green satin dress. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

READ:Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Formal Outfits To Notch Up Your Office Look; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna Sharif is seen above in a blue printed jacket. She completed her look with black boots. She added sunglasses and a white dress to her look. In another picture, Sharif was on the beach. She wore a red dress with ruffles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan was spotted on her vacation. The actress wore a beautiful multicolored bikini top and matching skirt. Hina Khan was in a holiday spirit with her hair tied in a bun and sunglasses. In another picture, we see Hina sporting a blue dress with pom-poms. She added a straw hat to her look.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI