Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Makeup Looks To Take Inspiration From

Television News

Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan are two celebrated actors who love sharing glamorous photos on Instagram. Check out their makeup looks for some inspiration.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are two famous faces of the TV industry. Hina Khan is well known for playing the role of Akshara in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later, her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also gained a huge amount of fame. However, she left the show to focus on other ongoing projects and made a debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. Post Hina Khan's exit, Kahiin To Hoga actor Aamna Sharif stepped into her shoes and took over the Komolika legacy. Apart from their acting skills, both celebrities are known for their impeccable sartorial choices. Here are the best of the makeup looks from Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan’s Instagram handles.

 Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan give the perfect makeup inspiration

Aamna Sharif's photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Besides winning the hearts of fans with her acting skills, the actor keeps her fans busy with her stunning pictures. In the above picture, she can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble. To complete her look. she opted for a nude make-up with pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. She left her hair wavy and open in the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For Diwali celebrations, Aamna Sharif chose to wear a mirror work lehenga and choli. Her pale pink coloured outfit was paired with chunky emerald neckpiece which completed her regal look perfectly. The outfit was designed by Abhinav Mishra and styled by Karishma Shaikh. Her kohl-lined eyes, highlighted cheeks and blush pink lipstick complemented her look.

Hina Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina Khan made headlines after she posted a picture of herself wearing a beautiful neckpiece with a pant-style dress. Her necklace had a peacock pattern with some danglers at the bottom. She completed her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and bold eyebrows.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor is looking pretty in beautiful floral dress. Her outfit has a pink floral print all and she perfectly rocks this choice of apparel. For make-up, she kept it minimal with nude makeup, pink eyeshadow and smokey eyes.

