Aamna Sharif Enjoys Her Time Playing The Popular Card Game UNO; Shares A Glimpse

Actor Aamna Sharif, on Wednesday, April 22, gave a sneak peek of how she was spending her time at home. After adding a series of pictures of herself on stories wearing denim kurta with printed sharara, Aamna gave a glimpse of her fun time playing the popular card game UNO. She shared a picture of the deck of the classic version of the UNO game, while many cards were already drawn at the side. Check out the screenshot of Aamna Sharif's Instagram story:

Aamna Sharif enjoys a game of UNO

A couple of days ago, Aamna Sharif shared a few photos of herself with her husband on her Instagram handle on the occasion of his birthday. Aamna married her film distributor-turned-producer boyfriend Amit Kapoor in 2013. Sharing their romantic photos from different occasions, she also penned an elaborate note to express gratitude towards her husband.

She wrote, "Thank you for being the best friend I never had.....For being patient with me, I know I'm not that easy to deal with. For standing by me like a rock when I have been at my lowest...For letting me be me...". She thanked him for putting her first before himself and appreciated his love and wrote, "Very Rare in life you meet someone who makes you believe that kindness, honesty, compassion, consistency and unconditional love exists... N ur one of them. Wish you a very happy birthday my Amzu...Love you".

A look at Aamna Sharif's shows

Aamna Sharif, who started her career by appearing in a handful of music videos, made her acting debut with Star Plus's Kahiin Toh Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. She rose to fame for her role of 'Kashish Sinha' in the soap opera and went on to win the Best Fresh New Face (Female) Award, Best Actor Female Award and won the title Logitech Style Icon of the Year (Female) twice at Indian Telly Awards for her role.

Sharif made her Bollywood debut with the film Aloo Chaat opposite Aftab Shivdasani in 2009. From 2012 to 2013 she appeared in Sony TV's Hongey Judaa Na Hum in which she essayed the lead of 'Muskaan Mishra' opposite Raqesh Vashisth. After taking a break of six years, she made her television comeback in 2019 with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she essayed the role of antagonist 'Komolika Basu' replacing Hina Khan.

