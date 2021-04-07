Aamna Sharif Of Komolika Fame Nails Yoga Pose While Soaking Up Some Sunshine

Indian television actress Aamna Sharif recently shared a few photos of herself on her Instagram handle in which the actress can be seen practising yoga. Aamna Sharif's Instagram handle often features the actress practising yoga and nailing various stances. Sharif is a health and fitness freak and loves uploading photos and videos of herself working out.

In the recent post shared by Sharif, the actress can be seen wearing a purple crop top sports bra along with a pair of long black yoga pants. While the actress shows off her yoga skills in the first photo, she can be seen posing for the camera in the rest while leaning against a wall. Aamna shared the post with the caption, "Stillness is the alter of the spirit...". Take a look at Aamna Sharif's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Aamna Sharif's yoga pose

Aamna Sharif's latest post on Instagram prompted a number of responses from adoring fans. Many of Aamna's fans commented on the post talking about how much they liked the photo. Many others commented talking about how fit the actress was and how she could pull off anything and still look stunning. Many of Aamna's fans left comments admiring the actress and her talents while other fans simply expressed their love for the actress with some fans claiming she was their favourite actress. A few fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis for the actress and showered her with compliments. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Aamna Sharif's roles to date

Aamna Sharif made her acting debut in the television show Kahiin to Hoga in which she played the character of Kashish Sinha for more than three years. Aamna made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Aloo Chaat along with Aftab Shivdasani. The actress appeared in a few more Bollywood movies like Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Ja and more, however, she eventually ventured back into television and starred in the show, Hongey Judaa Na Hum.

In 2019, Aamna Sharif replaced actress Hina Khan in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, popularly known as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast included Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma Basu, Hina Khan replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey and Karan Singh Grover replaced by Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj. Aamna Sharif gained a huge amount of popularity starring as Komolika in the hit show.

