Aamna Sharif Opens Up About Working Amidst COVID-19; Shares Experience Of Staff Members

On July 28, actor Aamna Sharif took to her Instagram to share the news that one of her staff members, Shiv had tested positive for COVID. The actor and her family also got tested and their results came negative. Recently, in an interview, Aamna shared the experience she had from the time of the test until the results came out.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 2: Know The Possible Ending To Anurag-Prerna's Love Story

Aamna Sharif opens up about COVID scare

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aamna Sharif explained how it has been one of the most difficult times of her life. Her staff person, who was helping her on the sets of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, had tested positive for the virus, along with Parth Samthaan. Sharif mentioned that it was indeed fearsome for her and her family when Shiv showed symptoms and then tested positive.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 19 Written Update | Prerna & Anurag Have A Moment

After her staff member tested positive, Aamna and her family also took the test, but the results came out as negative. She explained that those 24 hours until the results came back were indeed 'very stressful'. She had also mentioned that her family went into a 14-day quarantine as a precaution.

Further on in the interview, Aamna mentioned that it was tough for her to decide to go back to shoots and she took a while to agree to step out and go back to work. She mentioned how it took her a while to get accustomed to working in the COVID world, and how leaving the house after so many months was a hard choice to make.

She expressed that seeing people around in PPE suits and coming in contact with people and things made her 'exceptionally nervous and anxious' until she finally got used to it. Aamna said that she wouldn't touch a thing without sanitizing, for over two months while at shoots. She mentioned that it got tiring to stay alert at all times and she wanted it all to end.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' SPOILERS: Komolika Is Shocked To Learn About Prerna's Daughter

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoilers : Anurag Leaves Prerna Speechless By Asking A Question

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.