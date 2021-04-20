Aamna Sharif Pens Birthday Note For Husband, Says Thank You 'for Letting Me Be Me'

Indian television actress Aamna Sharif, recently shared a few photos of herself with her husband on her Instagram handle on the occasion of his birthday. Aamna Sharif's husband Amit Kapoor, who is a film distributor-turned-producer, has been married to the actress since 2013. The couple had a son in September 2015.

Along with the gorgeous photos of the couple, Aamna wrote long heartfelt caption expressing her love for her husband. She talked about how grateful she was that he was always there for her. She wrote, "Thankyou for being the best friend i never had.....For being patient with me, i know im not that easy to deal with. For standing by me like a rock when i have been at my lowest....For letting me be me...".

The actress also talked about how her husband had always put her first and how rare it was to meet somebody like that saying, "For always placing me before you....Very Rare in life you meet someone who makes you believe that kindness, honesty, compassion, consistency and unconditional love exists... N ur one of them". Aamna ended the caption on a sweet note, wishing Kapoor a very happy birthday saying "Wish you a very happy birthday my Amzu...Love you".

Aamna's recent post with her husband prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Many celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Sahil Anand and others who took the comments section to wish Aamna Sharif's husband a very happy birthday. Take a look at Aamna Sharif's photos with her husband below.

Aamna Sharif as Komolika

Aamna Sharif made her acting debut in the television show Kahiin to Hoga in which she played the character of Kashish Sinha for more than three years. In 2019, Aamna Sharif replaced actress Hina Khan in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, popularly known as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast included Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma Basu, Hina Khan replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey and Karan Singh Grover replaced by Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj. Aamna Sharif gained a huge amount of popularity starring as Komolika in the hit show.

Image source - Aamna Sharif Instagram