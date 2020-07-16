Aamna Sharif Shares A Heartfelt Note For The Person Who Conducted Her COVID-19 Test

Aamna Sharif, who is known for essaying the antagonist Komolika in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently tested negative for COVID-19 after her co-star Parth Samthaan had gone on to test positive for the same on Sunday. The actor who also celebrates her birthday today went on to reveal on her social media that one of her staff members has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Aamna also shared another post on her Instagram story wherein she penned down a heartfelt message for the person who had taken her COVID-19 test.

Also Read: Aamna Sharif's Net Worth As 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika Rings In Her Birthday Today

Aamna Sharif reveals being tested negative for COVID-19

Aamna took to her Instagram story to thank all her fans and well-wishers for their messages. She then went on to state that she along with her family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The Kahin Toh Hoga actor revealed that one of her staff members has tested positive for the virus. She revealed that they are arranging all the procedures to isolate him as well as give him the necessary treatment along with the needed precautions. Take a look at her Instagram story:

Also Read: Aamna Shariff's Birthday: Who Nailed The Character As 'Komolika'? Hina, Aamna Or Urvashi?

Aamna Sharif pens down a heartfelt message for the person who tested her

That is not all, the Ek Thi Nayka actor was also all praise for the person who took her COVID-19 test. Aamna lauded the individual's sacrifice and called him a 'superhuman' in her post. The Ek Villian actor revealed the person's name to be Dipesh Vadodia and stated that he has been at his job of testing people for the virus for the last four months ever since the pandemic struck the nation. Aamna informed that Dipesh has stayed away from his newborn daughter for the last four months to perform his duty in this time of crisis.

The actor further wrote that Dipesh only communicates with his family through video calls and that he had made Aamna speak to his family too which had made her heart sink. The Aloo Chaat actor hailed Dipesh as a true hero who is performing his duty at this difficult time and is sacrificing by staying away from his family. The actor further called him as a genuine and a brave soul. Take a look at her Instagram story.

Also Read: Aamna Sharif's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan & Others Pour In Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.