Aamna Sharif Shares Her First Look As DSP Rashmi Singh From Her OTT Debut 'Damaged 3'

Aamna Sharif is gearing up for her next project where she will be portraying the character of DSP Rashmi Singh. The upcoming project titled Damaged 3, is the third installment in the Damaged franchise. This web series belongs to the psychological thriller genre and will also mark Aamna's OTT debut.

Aamna Sharif shares her first look as DSP Rashmi Singh

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy actor Aamna Sharif is all set to make her digital debut soon and took to her Instagram handle earlier today to share her character's first look from Damaged 3. Aamna would be seen as DSP Rashmi Singh in the psychological thriller web series and her caption with the post read, "Meet DSP RASHMI SINGH…" The actor shared two pictures on her social media handle, wherein she could be seen sitting at the DSP's desk with a stern look on her face and the other picture featured her posing in front of a bus.

Netizens react to Aamna Sharif's Instagram photos

Aamna Sharif has a following of close to 1.7 million people on the social networking site and her latest character looks garnered around 31k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the popular actor bombarded the comments section with praises and added that she is killing it with her latest look. While one of her followers commented saying, "Best of luck!❤️ Ik you will slay!😌♥️🌍", another one wrote, "It's so beautiful".

Aamna Sharif's upcoming works

Actor Shrenu Parikh will also be joining the Damaged cast and make her digital debut. While Aamna will be seen playing a headstrong cop in the series, Shrenu will be seen in the role of a journalist. Their characters will be seen having completely different shades. The series is directed by Ekant Babani and will be streaming on ALT Balaji. Aamna Sharif made her debut in the entertainment world with a Tamil Film titled Junction. She also appeared in popular Bollywood movies like Ek Villian and Aloo Chaat. She was later seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi. Aamna is most popular for her role as a vamp, in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2018. She played the popular role of Komolika Chaubey aka Sonalika in the series after replacing Hina Khan.

Image - Aamna Sharif's Instagram

