Aamna Sharif Shares Post About Kindness And Compassion; Fellow Actor Aamir Ali Responds

Indian television actress, Aamna Sharif, recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle with a long caption about working together. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a dark blue and white horizontally striped top with casual blue jeans, along with a golden necklace. The actress can be seen sitting down while posing for the camera.

Aamna shared her post with a long caption, which talked about how we as people need to work together during these trying times. She wrote, "In times of tryst with upheaval as prevalent in these uncertain times of the pandemic....Its time to convert the "l" into "WE"..the Singular has to impact the Collective". She also wrote about how this is only possible if we're kind to one another saying, "And this is only possible with the Antidote of Kindness and Compassion that can weave an endearing story of Humanity that reads".

Sharif ended the post talking about love and faith saying, "Love is strong lets Give it.. Our Work is now lets do it.. If Faith is asleep lets Wake it.. B'coz Today is Ours Lets Do It". Aamna Sharif's Instagram post comes at a time of global distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as times like these do in fact require everyone to work together. Aamna's caption, asks everyone to work as a collective unit rather than just individuals, as well as to be compassionate and more empathetic towards each other. Take a look at Aamna Sharif's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Aamna Sharif's post

Aamna Sharif recent post asking people to unite during the pandemic prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Friend and fellow actor, Aamir Ali also responded to the post with a heart emoji, agreeing with the sentiment behind it. Many of Aamna's fans also responded to the post and left comments talking about the actress' look in the photo. Many fans thought the actress looked extremely beautiful in her latest post while many others complimented the actress' style. Other fans simply left fire emojis along with hearts and kisses, also agreeing with the caption and the sentiment behind it. Take a look at some of the reactions to Aamna Sharif's Instagram post below.

Image source - Aamna Sharif Instagram

